Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.06. 4,690,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,365,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

