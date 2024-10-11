Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in September

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 1,386,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
Shares of WLBMF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
