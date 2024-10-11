Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in September

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 1,386,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

Shares of WLBMF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

