Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.13). Approximately 527,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 933,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.30 ($1.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

