Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

