Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 12,076 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,656,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 30,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

