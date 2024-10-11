Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average is $204.10.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.