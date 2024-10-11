Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 893.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Lam Research by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.