Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.47.

NYSE:JPM opened at $212.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

