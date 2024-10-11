Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $235.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

