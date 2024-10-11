Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $125,904,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,968.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $204.52 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

