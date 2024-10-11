WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $10,208,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOC opened at $527.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $516.44 and its 200-day moving average is $476.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.19.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

