Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Up 87.0% in September

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 427,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Weave Communications
Weave Communications Stock Up 1.1 %
Insider Activity at Weave Communications
In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,275.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,677. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $11,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 39.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.