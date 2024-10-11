Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Up 87.0% in September

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 427,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 134,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.38 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,275.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,677. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $11,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 39.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

