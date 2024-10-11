Wedbush Increases Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $25.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.11% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.