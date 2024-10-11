Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 253 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $393.46 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

