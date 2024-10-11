Wedmont Private Capital Buys 70 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,270,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.80.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $870.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $843.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

