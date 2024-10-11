Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 69,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,617,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 50,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.