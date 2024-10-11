Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $350.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.86. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

