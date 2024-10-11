Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.