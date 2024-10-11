Wedmont Private Capital Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $189.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.