Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sunrun (RUN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently:

10/10/2024 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2024 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Sunrun had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 3,685,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Get Sunrun Inc alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares in the company, valued at $21,913,904.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,123,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sunrun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.