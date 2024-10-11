Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $314.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $314.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNR. Barclays initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $278.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.83. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $188.24 and a 12-month high of $283.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 39.55 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

