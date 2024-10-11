Wells Fargo & Company Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $205.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Shares of GWRE opened at $186.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,304.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $186.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

