Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $18.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

Delek US Stock Down 2.3 %

DK opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Delek US has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

