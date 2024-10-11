Wells Fargo & Company Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $39.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,179,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,193,688.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after buying an additional 547,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $16,269,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

