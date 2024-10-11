West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.55. 127,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,269. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

