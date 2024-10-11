West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $105.45. 426,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.