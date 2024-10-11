West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,520,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,767,992. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

