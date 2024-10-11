West Coast Financial LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 1,607,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,056,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

