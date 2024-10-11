West Coast Financial LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $361.57. 427,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.55. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,002. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $329.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.18.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

