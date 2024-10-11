West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,012.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,607,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,431,000 after purchasing an additional 163,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMI traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $337.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

