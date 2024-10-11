West Coast Financial LLC Sells 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.33. 4,201,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,759,221. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

