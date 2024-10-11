West Coast Financial LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.29. 100,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,866. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $198.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

