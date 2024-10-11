West Coast Financial LLC Sells 652 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 258,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,083. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

