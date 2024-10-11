West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading 9.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 91,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 75,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.