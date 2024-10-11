Westwind Capital Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Westwind Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26,654.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,350 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,769 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,213,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,995,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

