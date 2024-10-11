Westwind Capital Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,000. Guidewire Software makes up about 3.3% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westwind Capital owned approximately 0.09% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 163,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 156,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $183.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,290.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $185.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.