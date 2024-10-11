Westwind Capital Sells 41,968 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Westwind Capital reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,968 shares during the period. Westwind Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $328.94 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

