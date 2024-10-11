Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Price Performance
WEEI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.
