Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$94.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$83.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.94. The company has a market cap of C$38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$87.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.412993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

