Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 258637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSR

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 2.1 %

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.