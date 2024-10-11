Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 98.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 449,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,851. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $13,563,526. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.