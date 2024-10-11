Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 16,672 shares.The stock last traded at $173.25 and had previously closed at $163.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $230,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,296.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $230,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,296.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $946,503.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 933,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,897,094.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,692. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

