Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. 4,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 29,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Lorne Nicholas Saina acquired 55,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,847.50. 6.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

