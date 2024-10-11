Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 6,399,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 2,134,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Up 15.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.