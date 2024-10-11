Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 146.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,482,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 244,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

