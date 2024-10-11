WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) versus Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A WK Kellogg 4.45% 42.12% 6.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of WK Kellogg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global $305.48 million 0.92 -$12.68 million N/A N/A WK Kellogg $2.72 billion 0.55 $110.00 million $1.51 11.46

This table compares Forafric Global and WK Kellogg”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forafric Global and WK Kellogg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A WK Kellogg 3 5 0 0 1.63

WK Kellogg has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Forafric Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

