Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.93. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 1,864,017 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 19.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after acquiring an additional 800,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 51.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,009,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 30.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,527 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

