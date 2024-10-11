Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.74%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

