Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 484,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,112,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -37.74%.

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $236,390.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 237.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

