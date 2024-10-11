WOO Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.66 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $315.66 million and $11.66 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00252725 BTC.
WOO Network Profile
WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,224,563,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,829,555,165 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is woo.org/blog/en. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.
WOO Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
